2021 Kenosha County Fair pedal tractor pull results-day 1

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull-day 1 at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:
Ages 5 & 6
- 1st Place – Paige Clausing
- 2nd Place – Frank McDermott
- 3rd Place – Kasey Schick
- 4th Place – Ryan Schick
Ages 7 & 8
- 1st Place – Ben Sainski
- 2nd Place – Matthew Olsen
- 3rd Place – Ashton Cooper
- 4th Place – Molly Clausing
Ages 9 & 10
- 1st Place – Cash Cooper
- 2nd Place – Bryson Blum
- 3rd Place – Lilly Zubor
- 4th Place – Tyler Andrews
Ages 11 & 12
- 1st Place – Asher Gagliano
- 2nd Place – Liam Meyers
- 3rd Place – Carver Deaton
- 4th Place – Brody Cooper