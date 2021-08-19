2021 Kenosha County Fair pedal tractor pull results-day 1

Aug 19th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull-day 1 at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

Ages 5 & 6

  • 1st Place – Paige Clausing
  • 2nd Place – Frank McDermott
  • 3rd Place – Kasey Schick
  • 4th Place – Ryan Schick

Ages 7 & 8

  • 1st Place – Ben Sainski
  • 2nd Place – Matthew Olsen
  • 3rd Place – Ashton Cooper
  • 4th Place – Molly Clausing

Ages 9 & 10

  • 1st Place – Cash Cooper
  • 2nd Place – Bryson Blum
  • 3rd Place – Lilly Zubor
  • 4th Place – Tyler Andrews

Ages 11 & 12

  • 1st Place – Asher Gagliano
  • 2nd Place – Liam Meyers
  • 3rd Place – Carver Deaton
  • 4th Place – Brody Cooper

