2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Thursday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:
- Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
- Midway Open 1-11 p.m.; Wristband Special 1-10 p.m. – $30.
- 8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building
- 9 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging – Open Class Building
- 10 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Show followed by Open Class Beef Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 10 a.m. Centennial Scavenger Hunt – pick up your clue sheet at the ticket gates – turn in sheets by 5 p.m. in
Marketplace Building
- 10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5 – 12)
- Noon 2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display – south of Poultry Barn
- 2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship – east of Poultry Building
- 3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building
- 3:30 p.m. Junior & Open Class Goat Show – Show & Sale Arena
- 5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade – begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area
- 6 p.m. Amateur Wine Competition Results – Barrel Room
- 6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands
- Creekside Stage: 3 p.m. KR Bluegrass Band. 7:45 p.m. Cherry Pie.