2021 Kenosha County Fair tractor pull coverage (VIDEO)

Competitors tested their metal and their mettle at the truck at tractor pulls Wednesday evening at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair.

This is the 14500 turbo tractor division of that competition.

Russel Lewis, Antioch, IH1466, 307.92

Brian Kuebker, Salem Lakes, Ford 8600, 363.49

Keith Storm, Franksville, Case 1370, 285.20

Bill McNeill, Lake Villa, IH1066, 267.49

Dustin Hegemann, Union Grove, Oliver2255, 297.49

Dan Spoerlein, Salem Lakes, IH1566, 320.23

Pat Kipker, Gurnee, IHC1466, 279.33

Steve Strueder, Waterford, Ford 9000, 341.21

Larry Holst, Bristol, IH1066, 281.06

Robert Fleiss, Kenosha, International 1066, 335.56