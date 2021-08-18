Units responding for crash in Paris

Aug 18th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:36 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 142 and Highway D-south.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. One person needs to be checked out by emergency medical services.

Share24
Tweet
24 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives