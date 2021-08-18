Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 5:36 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 142 and Highway D-south.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. One person needs to be checked out by emergency medical services.
