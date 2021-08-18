Paddock Lake may seek disaster funds for July storm tree damage

Click for larger view.

Paddock Lake may seek reimbursement of costs of cleaning up from a storm that damaged over 30 trees in the village.

On July 29, a storm moved through the village with high winds and perhaps a microburst, according to a staff report prepared for the Village Board.

At last week’s committee of the whole meeting, 33 trees were damaged including five that are managed by the village, Trustee John Poole, chairman of the village Tree Commission, reported.

“The village worked very quickly to clean those up,” Poole said.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said if possible the village will seek reimbursement for some of the costs associated with the clean-up. Clean-up costs for equipment and labor (straight and overtime) were over $5,000, according to the staff report.

“We will try it,” Popanda said.

Here are some photos from the village of the July 29 damage: