Centennial Plaza dedicated at Kenosha County Fairgrounds

Kenosha County Fair officials dedicated a new feature at the fairgrounds in Wilmot designed to provide comfort and a gathering spot for fair goers and recognize the contributions of directors, superintendents and other fair volunteers.

The new Centennial Plaza is located just south of the Dairy Promotion building and north of the restrooms just north of the Poultry Barn. It features several round tables with shade umbrellas. On stones at one end of the plaza are the names of donors in honor of people instrumental in running the fair through the years.

Here are remarks about the plaza and nearby Legacy Garden by Myron Daniels, fair vice president, delivered at the dedication on Wednesday evening.:

Here are some photos of the plaza and garden (which is located near the main gate):