Here are 2021 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place Monday and Tuesday:
Arts and Crafts
Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Painted chair
Audrey Szpylman Salem Pioneers Mosaic table
Abbey Proctor EARTH Stamped prints and stamps
Aiden Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Wood burning motorcycle picture
Abbey Proctor EARTH Prints on fabric
Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Button cow
Novi Truskowski Bristol Strivers Tie dye cap
Abbey Proctor EARTH Mosaic tile
Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers Working mechanical music box
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Origami
Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Metal sword
Alyssa O’Keefe Bristol Strivers Pencil Drawing
Dominique Jobidon Bristol Strivers Koi fish acrylic painting
Rebecca Stalter Trail Blazers Octopus Painting
Dominique Jobidon Bristol Strivers Bee woven bracelet
Camille Deaton Salem Pioneers Stitched handkerchief
Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Scrapbook
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Bracelet
Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Original Story – Commincations
Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Monologue – Theatre Arts
Sabrina Newhaus Somers Chargers Faces-Acrylic painting
Cierra Perleberg Bright Bombers/Explorers Scrapbook
Child Development
Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Discover your blood lesson
Home Environment
Austin Dawson Somers Chargers Wrought iron chair
Animal & Vet Science
Aiden Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Pets – Short Story
Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Poster – Kitten Stages of Development
Gardening
Liam Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sweet Bell Peppers
Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Yellow Beans
Ella Sager Paris Happy Workers Egg Plant
Alivia Monson Wheatland Willing Workers Red Cabbage
Ellie Monson Paris Happy Workers Red Cabbage
House Plants
Dominique Jobidan Bristol Strivers Flowering House Plant
Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge Ivy
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Propagated Plant
Natural Science
Liam Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Poster displaying contents of a tackle box
Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Poster of boat safety
Woodworking
Alexander Hannah Bristol Challenge 5 foot Coat rack/medal display shelf
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Refinished bedroom bench
Electricity
Austin Dawson Somers Charges Electrical lamp of own design
Legos
Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Passenger Train
Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Lego scale model of White House and rose garden
Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Lego Picture frame of Mickey Mouse
Evan Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Dinosaur with moveable parts
Levi Sheen Salem Pioneers Large tank track tractor with motorized disk
Photography
Beginner
Carly Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Winter Cows picture
Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Blushing Flower picture
Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers United Goals picture
Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Grand Island East Channel Light picture
Intermediate
Kaelie Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Where’s the Grain Bunny picture
Abbey Proctor EARTH Dog Days picture
Abbey Proctor EARTH Classy Cat picture
Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Flourescent Floral picture
Sabrina Neuhaus Somers Chargers Beach Fog picture
Advanced
Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers New Perspective picture
Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Dairyland picture
Mary Catherine Slagle Salem Pioneers Coastal Florals picture
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Oriole Springtime Treat picture
Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Grandpa’s Gambit picture
Computer
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Business Stationary Set
Foods
Sophia Pearson Paris Happy Workers Lime Coconut Cake
Hannah Matovich Bristol Challenge Garlic Bread
Anthony Maxon Paris Happy Workers Naan Bread
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sour Cream Cookies
Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers Candy Cane Cookies
Avery Holt Salem Pioneers Chocolate Cutout Cookies
Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Rhubarb Bars
Jaden Gussie Paris Happy Workers Orange Cranberry Cupcakes
Dominic Daniels Frank Wheatland Willing Workers Apple Coffee Cake
Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Tres Leches Dessert
Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Food Preservation
Mary Catherine Slagle Salem Pioneers Fig Jam
Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Tangy Spaghetti Sauce
Cake Decorating
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Halloween Cake
Alexander Hannah Bristol Challenge Christmas Cake
Madelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated Cookies
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated cookies
Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated cupcakes
Allie Hull Bristol Strivers Decorated cupcakes
Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Decorated cupcakes
Sewing
Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Dress
Abbey Proctor EARTH Wrap Dress
Joy Deaton Salem Pioneers Costume
Kenzie Daniels Brighton Bombers/Explorers Riding Shirt
Quilting
Evelyn Van Straten Salem Pioneers Lap Quilt