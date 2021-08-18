Here are 2021 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place Monday and Tuesday:

Arts and Crafts

Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Painted chair

Audrey Szpylman Salem Pioneers Mosaic table

Abbey Proctor EARTH Stamped prints and stamps

Aiden Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Wood burning motorcycle picture

Abbey Proctor EARTH Prints on fabric

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Button cow

Novi Truskowski Bristol Strivers Tie dye cap

Abbey Proctor EARTH Mosaic tile

Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers Working mechanical music box

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Origami

Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Metal sword

Alyssa O’Keefe Bristol Strivers Pencil Drawing

Dominique Jobidon Bristol Strivers Koi fish acrylic painting

Rebecca Stalter Trail Blazers Octopus Painting

Dominique Jobidon Bristol Strivers Bee woven bracelet

Camille Deaton Salem Pioneers Stitched handkerchief

Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Scrapbook

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Bracelet

Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Original Story – Commincations

Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Monologue – Theatre Arts

Sabrina Newhaus Somers Chargers Faces-Acrylic painting

Cierra Perleberg Bright Bombers/Explorers Scrapbook

Child Development

Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Discover your blood lesson

Home Environment

Austin Dawson Somers Chargers Wrought iron chair

Animal & Vet Science

Aiden Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Pets – Short Story

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Poster – Kitten Stages of Development

Gardening

Liam Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sweet Bell Peppers

Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Yellow Beans

Ella Sager Paris Happy Workers Egg Plant

Alivia Monson Wheatland Willing Workers Red Cabbage

Ellie Monson Paris Happy Workers Red Cabbage

House Plants

Dominique Jobidan Bristol Strivers Flowering House Plant

Mackenzie Behning Bristol Challenge Ivy

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Propagated Plant

Natural Science

Liam Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Poster displaying contents of a tackle box

Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Poster of boat safety

Woodworking

Alexander Hannah Bristol Challenge 5 foot Coat rack/medal display shelf

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Refinished bedroom bench

Electricity

Austin Dawson Somers Charges Electrical lamp of own design

Legos

Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Passenger Train

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers Lego scale model of White House and rose garden

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Lego Picture frame of Mickey Mouse

Evan Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Dinosaur with moveable parts

Levi Sheen Salem Pioneers Large tank track tractor with motorized disk

Photography

Beginner

Carly Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Winter Cows picture

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Blushing Flower picture

Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers United Goals picture

Chase Meyers Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Grand Island East Channel Light picture

Intermediate

Kaelie Billingsley Paris Happy Workers Where’s the Grain Bunny picture

Abbey Proctor EARTH Dog Days picture

Abbey Proctor EARTH Classy Cat picture

Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Flourescent Floral picture

Sabrina Neuhaus Somers Chargers Beach Fog picture

Advanced

Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers New Perspective picture

Daisy Deaton Salem Pioneers Dairyland picture

Mary Catherine Slagle Salem Pioneers Coastal Florals picture

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Oriole Springtime Treat picture

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Grandpa’s Gambit picture

Computer

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Business Stationary Set

Foods

Sophia Pearson Paris Happy Workers Lime Coconut Cake

Hannah Matovich Bristol Challenge Garlic Bread

Anthony Maxon Paris Happy Workers Naan Bread

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sour Cream Cookies

Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers Candy Cane Cookies

Avery Holt Salem Pioneers Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Rhubarb Bars

Jaden Gussie Paris Happy Workers Orange Cranberry Cupcakes

Dominic Daniels Frank Wheatland Willing Workers Apple Coffee Cake

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Tres Leches Dessert

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Food Preservation

Mary Catherine Slagle Salem Pioneers Fig Jam

Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Tangy Spaghetti Sauce

Cake Decorating

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Halloween Cake

Alexander Hannah Bristol Challenge Christmas Cake

Madelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated Cookies

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated cookies

Katelyn Hannah Bristol Challenge Decorated cupcakes

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers Decorated cupcakes

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Decorated cupcakes

Sewing

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Dress

Abbey Proctor EARTH Wrap Dress

Joy Deaton Salem Pioneers Costume

Kenzie Daniels Brighton Bombers/Explorers Riding Shirt

Quilting

Evelyn Van Straten Salem Pioneers Lap Quilt