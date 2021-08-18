2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Wednesday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Aug 18th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Wednesday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
  • Midway Open 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Wristband Special 1- 9 p.m. – $30.00
  • All Day Kenosha County Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and Snowmobile on Display – south of Poultry Barn
  • 9 a.m. Open Class Judging – Clothing, Knitting, Crocheting, Home Furnishings, Flowers, Vegetables, Plants, Photography and Arts and Crafts- Open Class Building
  • 9 a.m. Open Class Swine Show followed by Junior Fair Swine Show – Show & Sale Arena
  • 3 p.m. Open Class Sheep Show followed by Junior Sheep Show – Show & Sale Arena
  • 6 p.m. Centennial Plaza Dedication
  • 6:30 p.m, AG Olympics – Show & Sale Arena – Public welcome to participate!
  • 6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands
Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives