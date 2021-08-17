Units responding to crash in Paddock Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:37 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash at 242nd Avenue and Highway K in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid with an ambulance to the scene.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — Per dispatch: Deputies on the scene reporting one injured person.

UPDATE about 3:43 p.m. — Fire/rescue unit arriving on the scene reports heavy damage to a dump truck in the ditch. At least one other vehicle involved.

UPDATE 4:38 p.m. — Truck and trailer relocated to a side street. Fire command terminated.