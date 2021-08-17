Aug. 17, 2021 lake test results: Lilly Lake closed to swimming

Lilly Lake Beach is closed to swimming after testing by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that prompted the closing was >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Lilly Lake Beach was scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 57 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 11 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 58 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 57 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 4 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 5 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 127 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 201 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 49 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake >2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 5 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 2 E.coli/100 m