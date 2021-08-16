Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 9:50 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 18200 block of Highway C in Bristol:
Per dispatch: Sheriff’s deputies already on the scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:50 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 18200 block of Highway C in Bristol:
Per dispatch: Sheriff’s deputies already on the scene.
Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress