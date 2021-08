Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:28 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash int eh 26700 block of Highway JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Vehicle may have rolled over and struck a utility pole.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m. — Salem Lakes command arriving on the scene reports single vehicle rollover. Driver appears to be out of vehicle. Pole struck. Response from utility company requested.