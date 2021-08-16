2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair includes a chance for sweet bids

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

If bidding on beef, swine and poultry is not your thing, you still have other options at the Kenosha County Fair.

The annual pie auction takes place starting at Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., in the animal sale and show arena.

Up for bid will be pies and other desserts of every imaginable type and often packaged in creative ways. The bakers include local officials, champion bakers and 4-Hers.

But this is not your average bake sale. This auction benefits the fair building fund, which helps maintain the buildings that house the core fair functions.

This fun event is great family entertainment and everyone is welcome to attend and join in with a bid.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 18-22.