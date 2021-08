One of the special events to celebrate the centennial of the Kenosha County Fair will be an all ages scavenger hunt.

Pick-up your clue sheet at the ticket gates starting at 10 a.m., Thursday.

Find all the clues and turn in your sheets by 5 p.m., Thursday at the Marketplace (formerly Commercial) Building.

It promises to be a great way to see many aspects of the fair.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will run from Aug. 18-22.