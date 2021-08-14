Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Aug. 16, 2021

Aug 14th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action regarding sidewalks in Whispering Oaks subdivision.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a beach at 1116 Rosebud Ave.
  • Motion to approve a Little Lending Library at Central Park.
  • Motion to direct Village staff to get pricing on signage for slow-no-wake and burn bans at the entrances of town.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding the Village’s stray animal procedure.

The full agenda is available here.

