Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Aug. 16, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion and possible action regarding sidewalks in Whispering Oaks subdivision.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a beach at 1116 Rosebud Ave.
- Motion to approve a Little Lending Library at Central Park.
- Motion to direct Village staff to get pricing on signage for slow-no-wake and burn bans at the entrances of town.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Village’s stray animal procedure.