At about 8:31 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway 75 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m. — Dispatch reports deputy on scene reports two vehicles involved, with one rolled over. Utility pole also hit.

UPDATE 8:35 a.m. — Salem Lakes command requests a response from Bristol Fire and Rescue with an ambulance as mutual aid.