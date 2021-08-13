Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 9:08 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 45 and K along the Bristol/Paris border.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Injury being reported.
