Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 13th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:08 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 45 and K along the Bristol/Paris border.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Injury being reported.

