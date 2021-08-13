Lake test results Aug. 13, 2021: PHLA, DeWitt Park and Hooker Lake closed for swimming

Paddock Hooker Lake Association beach on Paddock Lake, Hooker Lake and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake are closed for swimming after re-sampling Thursday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that produced the closures were:

PHLA – greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

Silver Lake Cogswell – greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake – greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

The closures will remain in place over the weekend. Testing is scheduled to take place again Monday.