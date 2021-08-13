A word from our sponsors: Visit H&R Block at 2021 Kenosha County Fair Commercial Building-Marketplace

Local Organizations Receive Beyond the Classroom Grants Local Organizations Receive Beyond the Classroom Grants was first posted on August 12, 2021 at 3:39 pm.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. […] Paul Holley

Kreuser Announces Appointments to Kenosha County’s New Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission Kreuser Announces Appointments to Kenosha County’s New Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission was first posted on August 11, 2021 at 6:05 pm.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site […] Racine County Eye

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Announces 2021 College Scholarship Recipients Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Announces 2021 College Scholarship Recipients was first posted on July 21, 2021 at 3:57 pm.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is […] Racine County Eye

Mahone Fund, Kenosha County Public Health Partner to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at Upcoming Music Events Mahone Fund, Kenosha County Public Health Partner to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at Upcoming Music Events was first posted on July 13, 2021 at 10:32 am.©2021 "Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, […] Racine County Eye