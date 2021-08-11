Sheriff’s Dept. reports on Aug. 10, 2021 storm related calls

Here is a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department summarizing calls deputies responded to during Tuesday evening’s storm:

On Tuesday 8/10/21 between the hours of 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm Kenosha County experienced a severe thunderstorm. Kenosha County Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:

– 1 property-damage crash.

– 6 service calls.

– 11 fire calls.

– 38 road hazards.

Calls for service ranged from trees blocking roadways, trees on fire, wires down, and one home struck by lightning. There were no injuries reported. At this time (8:55 a.m., Wednesday) there are still 6,383 homes in Kenosha County without power due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the incidents involved life-threatening injuries. We encourage the public to report any hazards caused by the storm to our Kenosha Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234.