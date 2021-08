Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 11, 2021: 16,488 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 16,488 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 27more than Monday. There have been 317 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 84,606 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 9,824/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 47.44 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 44.44 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of June 29 (new data has not been accessible since then):

Bristol — 436 cases

Paddock Lake — 279 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,083 cases

Randall — 240 cases

Twin Lakes — 421 cases

Wheatland — 255 cases

Paris — 103 cases

Brighton — 118 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been restarted as of Aug. 4, 2021 — DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 633,133 positive tests and 3,070870 negative tests with 7,462 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 63,896 positives as of Wednesday