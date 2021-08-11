Aug. 11, 2021 lake test results: PHLA beach closed and DeWitt Park Beach and Hooker Lake at caution

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is closed to swimming and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake and Hooker Lake are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that produced the closure and cautions were:

PHLA greater than 2,419 E.coli/11 mL.

DeWitt Park Beach 501 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Lake boat launch 461 E.coli/100 mL.

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 9 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 501 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 118 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 15 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 70 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 461 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 14 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 50 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 34 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 29 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 9 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 83 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 5 E.coli/100 m