2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Lots of racing at the Kenosha County Fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

There’s a lot of racing at the Kenosha County Fair.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the program will feature modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Monster Truck demonstration featuring car crushing, stunts, etc. Plus firewoks. Gates Open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6:45 p.m. Additional fee of $5 for ages 12 and older. 11 and under FREE!

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the program will feature Kenosha County Fair/Roger Iles Tribute featuring The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint series plus WingLESS Sprints and Mini-Sprints! Gates Open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6:45 p.m. An additional fee of $10 applies for ages 12 and older. 11 and under FREE!

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 18-22