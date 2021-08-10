Units responding to storm related incidents

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Here is a roundup of what appear to be storm related calls for emergency services Tuesday evening.

UPDATE about 7:20 p.m. — Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units responding to a report of a branch down on wires with arcing in the 33400 block of 120th Street in Randall.

UPDATE about 7:25 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units responding to a report of a pole down in the 6800 block of 250th Avenue in Paddock Lake. Pole has landed on a shed. No arcing seen yet.

UPDATE about 7:33 p.m. — Randall command on 120th Street reports 40 foot tree on fire.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. — Salem command on 250th Ave reports pole broke in half and is still energized. Response from We Energies requested.

UPDATE about 7:34 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue units responding to a report of a tree on fire in the yard of a residence in the 20400 block of 60th Street in Bristol.

UPDATE about 7:37 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units responding to the 28800 block of Highway F for a report of a tree branch down and on fire.

UPDATE about 7:44 p.m. — Salem unit on Highway F call reports tree is on a utility line from the road to a house.

UPDATE 7:47 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units responding to a report of wires down in a backyard in the 8100 block of 236th Avenue in Salem.

UPDATE 7:53 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responding to a report of a sparking utility line in the 8200 block of Fox River Road.

UPDATE 7:54 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units responding to a report of a pole down with wires blocking the road in the 10900 block of 269th Avenue.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit on scene on 269th Avenue confirms wires across teh road. request traffic be block on 269th Avenue.

UPDATE about 8:08 p.m. — Salem Lakes FIre/Rescue and Randall Fire Department units responding to the 1000 block of Eastwood Drive in Silver Lake for a report of branches down on a utility line about 50 feet from a house.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m. — Randall Fire Department clearing the scene on 120th Street for response in Silver Lake.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m. — Salem Lakes command releases response from Randall for Eastwood Drive call.