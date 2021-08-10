Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Kenosha County, the Kenosha County Emergency Warning Center announced at about 6:17 p.m.

The warning is set to be in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Storms to the west and travelling east at about 40 mph have had 60 mph wind gusts, says the NWS warning text.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning has now been extended throughout Kenosha County.

UPDATE about 7:12 p.m. — Strong winds start at WOTI HQ in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE about 7:16 p.m. — Heavy rain in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 8:29 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning has been allowed to expire and watch has been cancelled.