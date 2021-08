Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:10 p.m., Western Kenosha fire departments are responding for mutual aid to Kenosha Fire Department, which is fighting multiple structure fires.

Bristol Fire and Rescue is requested to respond to KFD Station 4 with a squad and chief for a change of quarters.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is requested to respond to KFD Station 4 with an ambulance for a change of quarters.