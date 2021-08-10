Heat advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a portion of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected during the advisory period, the advisory text says.

The temperature is forecast to start rising sharply around 10 a.m. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 91.

The latest, local NWS forecast says Wednesday and Thursday will be warm as well, with high temperatures over 90 degrees.