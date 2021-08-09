Kenosha County Public Health recommends masks for schools

Kenosha County Public Health is recommending “the implementation of universal masking requirements for teachers, staff, students and visitors in all education systems, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status,” it was announced Monday.

The Delta variant is highly transmissible and affects children much more than the original COVID-19. Adding another layer of protection on top of vaccination is needed to stop the spread, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said in a news release. Since the beginning of July, Kenosha County has seen a seven-fold increase in COVID-19 cases overall, including a six-fold increase in cases among children under 18 years old.

Freiheit added:

“We know that this isn’t what many people are wanting to hear as we begin the third school year affected by the pandemic. But unfortunately, we’ve reached another critical moment where we must do all that we can to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is continuing to evolve and adapt as new variants take hold. Going into the fall semester, K-12 schools and higher education institutions can play an important role by promoting the current health and safety benefits of masking,”

The recommendation comes in the wake of new advice from American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Following these recommendations — along with getting vaccinated for those ages 12 and up who are currently eligible — will help to protect students, school staff and the community at large,” Freiheit said.

Since late last week, westofthei.com has been in the midst of surveying local school district administrators on plans for mask wearing and other COVID-19 protocols when school starts in September.

Representatives of Bristol and Wilmot said their boards were expected to make decisions early this week.

Other school districts we heard back from as of Monday — including Riverview, Wheatland, Trevor-Wilmot, Paris and Central High School — said masks would be optional or recommended, but not required as of the time of their response to us.

No school district representative said their staff would be required to be vaccinated.

