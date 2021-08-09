James Lejcar announced as new Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue chief

New Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief James Lejcar visits with a young fire department fan recently at Station 1 in Trevor. /westofthei.com file photo

James Lejcar was announced as the new chief for Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue at Monday’s regular Village Board meeting.

Lejcar succeeds David Slover, who retired earlier this year after 19 years as chief of the Town of Salem Fire Department and its successors.

Lejcar has 33 years experience in emergency services as a firefighter and paramedic with Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and its predecessors. He was named the department’s assistant chief in 2019. He was was one of three internal candidates considered for promotion to that position.

The chief announcement was made Monday by Mike Blodgett, the chairman of the village’s Fire Commission, which oversees hiring for the department.

“It was a unanimous decision by all of us,” Blodgett said. “We all feel Jim brings the experience and institutional knowledge that is absolutely necessary to continue to lead our department going forward.”

A swearing in ceremony for Lejcar as chief will be held at the next Fire Commission meeting on Aug. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.