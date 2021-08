Some things only happen once a year at the Kenosha County Fair, which this year runs from Aug. 18-22.

But some of the entertainment happens every day, throughout the day.

Daily entertainment will be:

Nick’s Kid Show.

Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races.

Chainsaw Carver Demonstration — Dave Watson.

Discovery Barnyard.

Strolling Entertainment – Robocars

Barnyard Adventure Show.

Carnival Midway.

Milwaukee Flyers.

Circus Shane.

Strolling Entertainment – The Real Beal’s.