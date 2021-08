The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a budget workshop and a regular board meeting on Monday at Viullage Hall.

The budget workshop is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The sole agenda item is “Discuss 2022 Budget.”

The regular board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Consider authorizing Fire Chief to purchase two cardiac monitors for the ambulances.

Consider for approval the purchase of a new Municipal Court Program.

The full agendas for both meetings are available here.