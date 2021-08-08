2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

Aug 8th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The music lover will have daily reasons to attend the Kenosha County Fair.

A variety of acts coming to the Creekside Stage should mean most everyone finds something they can tap their foot — or bob their head — to.

Here’s the lineup:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 18: 95 WIIL Rock Night at the Fair, 5-11 p.m. Saving Abel, Royal Bliss, Plush, The Almas, Day Rollers.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19: KR Bluegrass Band, 3 p.m.; Cherry Pie 7:45 p.m..
  • Friday, Aug. 20: State Line Drive, 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: The Mackenzie O’Brien Band, noon. Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 22, Doo-Wop Daddies, noon. Class of ’62, 3:30 p.m.

The Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 18-22.

