2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

The music lover will have daily reasons to attend the Kenosha County Fair.
A variety of acts coming to the Creekside Stage should mean most everyone finds something they can tap their foot — or bob their head — to.
Here’s the lineup:
- Wednesday, Aug. 18: 95 WIIL Rock Night at the Fair, 5-11 p.m. Saving Abel, Royal Bliss, Plush, The Almas, Day Rollers.
- Thursday, Aug. 19: KR Bluegrass Band, 3 p.m.; Cherry Pie 7:45 p.m..
- Friday, Aug. 20: State Line Drive, 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 21: The Mackenzie O’Brien Band, noon. Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 22, Doo-Wop Daddies, noon. Class of ’62, 3:30 p.m.
The Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 18-22.