The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration and possible action on the bequest of Gail Schoch of donation of $100 and parcel of land conditioned on the property being used for a dog park 7830 block of 328th Ave., east side.

Drainage issues and cement replacement at firehouse.

New Munster basketball court blacktop.

The full agenda is available here.