Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) finance committee & regular board meeting Aug. 9, 2021

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a finance committee meeting and a regular board meeting on Monday.

The finance committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the school library. The main agenda items is:

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

The full finance committee agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and Possible Approval of Updated Kiel Virtual School Contract.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2023 Coherence Plan.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Learning Together Plan.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Employee Handbooks.

Discus and Possible Approval of 2021-2022 Crisis Plan.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.