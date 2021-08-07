2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: County Fair children’s parade steps off on Friday of fair week

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The children’s parade at the Kenosha County Fair is a highlight of Friday of fair week.

Participants 14 years old and younger can depict characters in 26 categories. There are animals, sports, TV and entertainment, hobbies, cartoons, groups and more. The parade is open to children 14 and under and has prizes in each category. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and all entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Registration takes place in the area just outside of the fair office on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. Admission to the fair is free for children in costume until 10:30 a.m. All participants also get a goodie bag at the conclusion of the parade.

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 22, at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.