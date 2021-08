Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:59 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 39800 block of 90th Place in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This residential alarm reported by alarm company as coming from a second floor hallway smoke alarm.

UPDATE 6:04 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire showing from exterior. Out and investigating.

UPDATE about 6:12 p.m. — Randall command reports alarm triggered by overcooked food. No fire.