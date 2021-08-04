Aug. 4, 2021 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach under caution

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Tuesday test result that resulted in the caution at DeWitt Park was 580 E.coli/100mL.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 580 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 26 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 214th Ave. 3 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 39 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 9 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake <1 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 9 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 2 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 2 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 167 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 26 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 64 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st St 51 E.coli/100mL; Lake George 187th Ave. 11 E.coli/100mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 30 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille 3 E.coli/100mL; Musial 6 E.coli/100mL; Sunset 10 E.coli/100mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 1 E.coli/100 mL.; Fox Park Beach 5 E.coli/100mL.