Twin Lakes sets 55 mph speed limit on Lakes Mary and Elizabeth

Photo by Robert Gunnarsson on Unsplash

The Twin Lakes Village Board at a special board meeting Monday enacted a new speed limit of 55 mph for any boat on Lakes Mary and Elizabeth.

Village ordinances previously did not specify a maximum speed limit.

Violators of the speed limit can be fined $155.50.

“There are only a few boats that can hit those speeds,” said Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald.

The speed limit “shall not apply to police patrol boats in situations involving emergencies, or while

engaged in law enforcement, nor to boats participating in a duly authorized race, regatta or water ski meet duly

authorized by a permit while operating in the designated area authorized by said permit,” the new ordinance language says.

Twin Lakes Police Department Capt. Katie Hall said the village’s water patrol boats are equipped to clock speed traveled by boats.

The new ordinance language was reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and found to be consistent with state statutes.

Also at the special meeting, the board formalized language about setting slow no wake orders that had been proposed since last year.

The new ordinance language says slow no wake will be imposed when “water level reaches or exceeds a sea level elevation of 794.65 feet above sea level as measured at Sunset Beach on Lake Elizabeth.”

Both measures passed unanimously with Trustees Aaron Karow and Jeremy Knoll absent.