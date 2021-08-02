Wheatland Town Board hears two alternatives for dealing with Slades Corners water

A map from Wisconsin DOT showing alternatives for draining Saldes Corners.

The Wheatland Town Board heard two alternatives July 26 for dealing with water collecting in Slades Corners, especially between old Highway 50 and the current four-lane manifestation of that road.

One was outlined by town engineer Len Roecker, and includes cooperation from the state Department of Transportation, a cost of $750,000 or more and a wait of decades until the state is ready to reconstruct Highway 50.

The other alternative was addressed by resident Wayne Kaddatz, with fewer details, but his assurance that it would be done much sooner and legally.

The area to just north of Slades Corners was described by Roecker as a kettle, a depressed area where water collects and can’t get out through natural means.

“There have been considerably high water conditions” in Slades Corners, Roecker said adding “this is not the first time we’ve talked about this; it probably won’t be the last.”

The situation was adversely affected by the state’s building of the four-lane Highway 50 just north of Slades Corners in the 1990s. With less area to collect, water has now caused flooding problems for buildings in Slades Corners. The state has acknowledged that the road has aggravated the problem and consequently agreed to cooperate with the town to ease it,

“They admitted it at that meeting,” town Chairman Bill Glembocki said of a recent meeting with WisDOT representatives. “50 made it worse.”

A study conducted by the state identified four ways of easing the ponding of water, two using open ditches and two others with piped systems, Roecker said.

With an eye toward cost and the need for less property acquisition, the state favors an option that would lay drainage pipe under the Highway 50 right of way east from Slades Corners to Munster Creek, which eventually drains into the Fox River, Roecker said. This option, though long in distance, would hold down costs by using the road right of way.

But state officials dont’t want to consider doing this type of project until it is time for reconstruction of Highway 50 (not the resurfacing type work being done currently), Glembocki said. That could be 20 years or more from now.

After the presentation about the state’s solution, resident Wayne Kaddatz took the floor. Kaddatz had another view and timeline.

Before he started, Kaddatz handed out a 15-page binder of maps and other graphics relating to his outlook on the issue.

Kaddatz said he feels the issue can be solved sooner than the state is projecting. He said he has 40 years of experience in dealing with the long standing problem of water in Slades Corners and has resolved other wet areas south of old Highway 50, buying 200 acres of land in the process.

“Slades Corners is as wet or dry as we as people let it be,” Kaddatz said.

Without sharing a lot of details, Kaddatz said he feels he can resolve the ponding of water between Highway 50 and 60th Street (old Highway 50) within a few years.

“I’ve stepped on quite a few toes but I’ve gotten the water out of Slades Corners,” Kaddatz said.

After Kaddatz’s presentation, town Chairman William Glembocki thanked Kaddatz and said he didn’t want to ask too many questiuons about his methods.

“It will all be done legally,” Kaddatz said.

One of Wayne Kaddatz’s maps, showing how new Highway 50 and development to the north have impacted the natural ponding area north of Slades Corners.