Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting Aug. 2, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting Monday at Village Hall in Salem.

The committee of the whole meeting will be first starting at 6 p.m., with the special board meeting to follow. Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only.

This meeting also will be live streamed and available for viewing later here.

Among the agenda items for the committee of the whole are:

Property maintenance and enforcement.

The use of golf carts on village streets.

Village property sales.

Village owned building razes.

The need for pedestrian warning lights on Hwy B located at the crosswalk near the industrial park.

The special meeting is set to begin with a closed session relative to:

The fire chief.

Village of Paddock Lake Fire/Rescue service contract.

Salem Fire Union 2020-2021 tentative contract.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.