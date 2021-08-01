2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Barrel Room Home Brew Competition

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH
This year’s Kenosha County Fair will include The Barrel Room Home Brew Competition
Amateur brewers can enter in the following categories:
- Pale Ale
- Dark Ale
- Fruit Beer
- Lager
- Any other Beer
Amateur vintners can enter in the following categories:
- Red Wine
- White Wine
- Blush Wine
- Fruit Wine
- Any other wine
Participants will be required to purchase a ticket to enter the Kenosha County Fair for results and tasting event. Participants must be 21 years of age.