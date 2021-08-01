2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Barrel Room Home Brew Competition

Aug 1st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by engindeniz via stock.xchng

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will include The Barrel Room Home Brew Competition

Amateur brewers can enter in the following categories:

  • Pale Ale
  • Dark Ale
  • Fruit Beer
  • Lager
  • Any other Beer

Amateur vintners can enter in the following categories:

  • Red Wine
  • White Wine
  • Blush Wine
  • Fruit Wine
  • Any other wine

Participants will be required to purchase a ticket to enter the Kenosha County Fair for results and tasting event. Participants must be 21 years of age.

More details on the contest are available here.

Share199
Tweet
199 Shares

Posted in: Kenosha County Fair.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives