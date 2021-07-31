Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole & special board meeting Aug. 2, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and then a special board meeting Monday.

First will be the committee of the whole meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding burn ban and slow no wake signage.

Discussion regarding allowing a plaque at the Central Park flag pole for Carol Paus.

The full committee of the whole meeting agenda is available here.

The special meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting.

The sole non-routine agenda item is:

Motion to approve Ordinance 2021-08-01 Amending Section 8.36.050 Of The Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Boating Speeds (55 mph proposed).

The full agenda is available here.