Units responding for fire in Salem

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a possible fire creating plume of black smoke int eh area of Highway 83 and Highway AH in Salem.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m. — Unit on scene reports active fire in woods behind a residence in the 9000 block of Highway 83.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. — Additional Salem Lakes personnel manning grass rigs dispatched to respond to scene.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with a grass rig and ATV.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — Response from grass rig in Bristol cancelled.