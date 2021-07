Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:11 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and 368th Avenue (Highway O) in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Three vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m. — Westbound traffic being diverted at Highway KD.