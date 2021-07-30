Units responding for crash in Randall

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:56 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 32400 block of Highway C in Randall.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that reportedly vehicle is rolled over and on fire.

UPDATE 2:03 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports single vehicle on its side with heavy damage.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m. — Unit on scene reports to dispatch that occupant of vehicle is out and walking around and that vehicle is not on fire.