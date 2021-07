Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:14 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire alarm at 77th Street and 336th Avenue in Lilly Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm from a mobile device that is mapping to the intersection.

UPDATE 8:24 a.m. — Units on scene and investigating. No signs of fire at this time.