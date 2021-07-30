U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to hold listening session at Kenosha County Center

Congressman Bryan Steil has announced he will be holding six listening sessions in Southeast Wisconsin next week, including one in Western Kenosha County.

The listening sessions are free and open to the people of Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies. Individuals needing additional assistance or special accommodations should contact the Office of Congressman Steil at 608-752-4050 in advance.



“Our upcoming listening sessions in all six counties of the First Congressional District are part of my commitment to be available and accessible to the residents of Southeast Wisconsin. I look forward to hearing directly from you about the issues facing our community, our state, and our country,” said Steil.

The Kenosha County Listening Session will take place Monday, Aug. 2, from 1:30-2:20 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th Street (Highways 45 and 50) in Bristol. Due to distancing requirements put in place by the venue, capacity will be limited at the Kenosha County Center.

Other listening session are:

Monday, August 2, 2021:

Rock County Listening Session 9:00-9:50 am, Janesville City Hall, 18 North Jackson Street, Janesville, WI 53548

Walworth County Listening Session 11:00-11:50 am East Troy Village Hall, 2015 Energy Drive, East Troy, WI 53120

Tuesday, August 3, 2021:

Waukesha County Listening Session 11:00-11:50 am,, Muskego City Hall, W182 S8200 Racine Avenue, Muskego, WI 53150

Milwaukee County Listening Session 12:30-1:20 pm, Greendale Safety Center, 5911 West Grange Avenue, Greendale, WI 53129

Racine County Listening Session 2:20-3:10 pm, Gateway Technical College – Racine Campus, 1001 South Main Street Racine, WI 53403. Please note, due to distancing requirements put in place by the venue, capacity will be limited at the Gateway Technical College – Racine Campus.