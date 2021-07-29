July 29, 2021 lake test results: Cautions removed at PHLA and Old Settlers Park

Jul 29th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Swim cautions that were in place at Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and Old Settlers County Park beach — both on Paddock Lake — have been removed after re-sampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels there within acceptable range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The re-sampling results were:

  • PHLA – 67 E.coli/100 mL
  • Old Settlers – 54 E.coli/100 mL

Share15
Tweet
15 Shares

Posted in: Lake test results.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives