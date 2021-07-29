July 29, 2021 lake test results: Cautions removed at PHLA and Old Settlers Park

Swim cautions that were in place at Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and Old Settlers County Park beach — both on Paddock Lake — have been removed after re-sampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels there within acceptable range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The re-sampling results were:

PHLA – 67 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers – 54 E.coli/100 mL