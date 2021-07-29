2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Visit Marketplace (formerly Commercial Building) for booths a plenty

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

What fairgoers used to know as the Commercial Building at the Kenosha County Fair has a new name reflecting what is going on inside — Marketplace.

Marketplace will host a wide variety of booths.

Through the years I have seen booths from law enforcement, political parties, builders, media, sellers of all types of merchandise and even cooking demonstrations. If for no other reason, a trip or two or three through Marketplace is worthwhile because many of the booths have fun stuff to give away too.

There are always some mainstays that you see year after year. But there is almost always something new to see too.

Marketplace also includes an information booth where fair directors and other friends of the fair can answer your questions.

West of the I will again have a booth in Marketplace. Please come out and share your thoughts about the site or perhaps what you’d like to see us follow in the future. We’d love to share our knowledge of the fair or connect you with one of our sponsors for the goods and services you need. We’ll have a fun giveaway and a guessing game too, with the top prize being a lifetime membership to the Kenosha County Fair.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 18-22.