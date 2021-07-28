Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 2 a.m.

The message from the NWS about what to expect is a little mixed.

The latest, local forecast is calling for “showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.”

A hazardous weather outlook issued before the watch seems a bit more concerning: “Severe thunderstorms will be possible with damaging winds as the main concern. Large hail and a tornado are possible as well.”

We will let you know if more clarity comes to the outlook.